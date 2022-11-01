Virat Kohli will resume his love affair with Adelaide when India takes on Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Australia on Wednesday.

Kohli hit his first Test ton in 2012 in Adelaide. Then on his Test captaincy debut two years later, he hit hundreds in each innings at the same venue and nearly led India to a famous victory.

During the 2015 ODI World Cup, India’s No. 3 scored 107 off 126 against arch-rival Pakistan as 41,587 fans cheered on.

Most recently, during the Pink ball Test in Adelaide, Kohli hit a classy 74 being being run out due to miscommunication with non-striker Ajinkya Rahane.

Kohli has also hit the most centuries by a visiting batter at the Adelaide Oval across formats - 5. Among his 71 international centuries, this is also the most Kohli has struck at a single venue.