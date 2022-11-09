Pakistan thumped New Zealand by seven wickets to reach its third T20 World Cup final, first since 2009. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan made light work of New Zealand’s 153 target at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Babar’s men now await the winner of the England vs India semifinal, which will be played in Adelaide on Thursday. The final is slated for November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Falling short

Pakistan and India made it to the finals of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 when the former fell short by just five runs. Should India beat England in Adelaide on Thursday, Pakistan and India will meet in an ICC final for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2017 and first T20 World Cup final in 15 years.

India and Pakistan met in the Super 12 stage of this World Cup, with India registering a four-wicket win and Virat Kohli scoring a brilliant 53-ball 82, in Melbourne.

The Pakistan national cricket team celebrates with the trophy after winning their the final ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. | Photo Credit: AFP

The ‘09 high

Pakistan won its first title 13 years ago when it beat Sri Lanka at Lord’s. The team blew hot and cold throughout the tournament as it faltered against Sri Lanka by 19 runs chasing 151, before registering a thumping nine-wicket victory against New Zealand as Umar Gul’s astounding figures of 5/6 saw the Kiwis crumble for just 99.

Having sealed a semifinal spot with that win, Pakistan was up against a relentless South Africa that had progressed to the last four after emerging unscathed from its Super 8 group comprising heavyweights West Indies, England, and India.

There was no better time for a long-overdue Shahid Afridi special. He wound the clock with a feisty 51 off 34, taking Pakistan to 95 in 12 overs before pacers Dale Steyn and Wayne Parnell put a stranglehold at the death to restrict it to 149.

Afridi completed the task with the twin strikes of power-hitters Herschelle Gibbs and AB de Villiers as Pakistan sneaked home by seven runs with a cushion of 23 to defend in the last over.

The final frontier was an unvanquished Sri Lanka that was riding on a 57-run hiding of the West Indies in its semifinal clash. After being asked to bowl, Abdul Razzaq struck thrice early on to leave the Lankans reeling at 32 for four. Kumar Sangakkara waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 64 to take them to 138 for 6.

There were no further hiccups in Pakistan’s title bid as it sailed home by eight wickets with eight balls to spare in a run-chase sketched to perfection. Two finals in two editions of the T20 mega event, and Pakistan had laid the ghost of the 2007 final loss to India to rest at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket.