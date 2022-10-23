IND PAK T20 World Cup: Arshdeep gets Babar Azam for first-ball duck, then gets Rizwan with short ball

India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh had a dream start to his T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Arshdeep got Babar Azam out lbw with his very first ball. Arshdeep, who came on in the second over, bowled a massive inswinger which struck Babar in front. The Pakistan captain reviewed but to no avail.

Arshdeep then got rid of Mohammad Rizwan with a short ball in the fourth over. Off the last ball, Arshdeep hurried Rizwan with a bouncer and had him caught at fine leg.

Arshdeep’s performance for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 earned him an India call-up. He made his T20I debut against England in July. Arshdeep was picked in the World Cup squad mainly as a death-overs specialist. Last IPL season, with a minimum of 40 balls bowled at the death, only Jasprit Bumrah (7.38) had a better economy rate than the 23-year-old left-arm quick (7.58).

Arshdeep was rested for the Australia T20Is at home but featured in the team for the T20Is against South Africa. His new-ball exploits against the Proteas, especially in the first T20I in Trivandrum, helped him raise his stakes as a PowerPlay bowler.