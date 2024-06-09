IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups; Runs, stats, highest score

India will take on Pakistan in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

With a heavily skewed head-to-head record among these two teams, India holds the edge over Pakistan with six wins in seven matches in T20 World Cups.

Whether its the unbeaten 82 knock in 2022 or the iconic half-century at the Eden Gardens in 2016, Virat Kohli has always turned up when its comes to big T20 matches against Pakistan.

With 308 runs in five innings, Kohli is the highest run-getter in the India vs Pakistan clashes in T20 World Cups.

VIRAT KOHLI’S RECORD VS PAKISTAN IN T20 WORLD CUPS