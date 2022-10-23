The G, as the Melbourne Cricket Ground is referred to in pop culture, swelled with boisterous fans. The drums were out, and Indian and Pakistani fans indulged in banter as a seemingly cold Sunday hurtled towards its expected frenzied night, with the ICC Twenty20 World Cup having its big match-up pitting the sub-continental rivals.

Flags were waved, selfies were taken and from the nearby Flinders Station, more fans trooped out, slipping into their preferred shades - blue or green. And as if on cue, the sun shed its cloud-induced dormancy and bathed the outfield while near the pitch Irfan Pathan checked the surface and Indian coach Rahul Dravid had a glance.

A few players limbered up, some finessed their drives, and as adrenaline and expectations rippled through the stands, what caught the eye were a bunch of fans wearing jerseys with split colours, one-half blue and the other half green, and they merrily belted out dosti songs.

The stage is set for what promises to be a rousing night, provided the weather gods don’t insist on a damp curtain. It is Melbourne, and you never know.