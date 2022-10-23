T20 World Cup

IND vs PAK live: Players warm up as fans raise the roof in Melbourne

Flags were waved, selfies were taken and from the nearby Flinders Station, more fans trooped out, slipping into their preferred shades - blue or green.

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
MELBOURNE 23 October, 2022 12:28 IST
Fans arrive during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Fans arrive during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The G, as the Melbourne Cricket Ground is referred to in pop culture, swelled with boisterous fans. The drums were out, and Indian and Pakistani fans indulged in banter as a seemingly cold Sunday hurtled towards its expected frenzied night, with the ICC Twenty20 World Cup having its big match-up pitting the sub-continental rivals.

Flags were waved, selfies were taken and from the nearby Flinders Station, more fans trooped out, slipping into their preferred shades - blue or green. And as if on cue, the sun shed its cloud-induced dormancy and bathed the outfield while near the pitch Irfan Pathan checked the surface and Indian coach Rahul Dravid had a glance.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM THE MATCH HERE - INDIA VS PAKISTAN

A few players limbered up, some finessed their drives, and as adrenaline and expectations rippled through the stands, what caught the eye were a bunch of fans wearing jerseys with split colours, one-half blue and the other half green, and they merrily belted out  dosti songs.

The stage is set for what promises to be a rousing night, provided the weather gods don’t insist on a damp curtain. It is Melbourne, and you never know.

