IND vs PAK: Aircraft carries ‘Release Imran Khan’ message above New York during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match

An aircraft carrying the message ‘Release Imran Khan’ was seen above Nassau in New York during the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Khan has been in prison since August 2023 after being convicted in four different cases. His sentences have been suspended in two of those cases while he appeals.
Using aircrafts towing political messages during global cricket tournaments has become an increasingly popular phenomenon. The 2019 Cricket World Cup had witnessed several instances of the method being used.
The semifinal between Australia and England in Edgbaston saw a small plane carrying the message ‘World must speak up for Balochistan’.
The India versus Sri Lanka contest in Headingley during that tournament saw banners that read, ‘Justice for Kashmir’, and ‘India stop genocide & free Kashmir’.
