IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: India all out for 119, records its lowest T20I score against Pakistan

The Rohit Sharma-led side was shot out for 119 runs in 19 overs in the first innings in the Group A match in New York.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 23:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shaheen Shah Afridi in action against India.
Shaheen Shah Afridi in action against India. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Shaheen Shah Afridi in action against India. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

India registered its lowest T20I score against arch-rival Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Sunday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was shot out for 119 runs in 19 overs in the first innings in the Group A match. It previous worst total against the side, in a 20-over innings, was 133 for nine in Bengaluru in 2012.

India was in control at one stage, at 89 runs for three wickets but lost four wickets in the space of seven runs to allow Pakistan back into the contest.

Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer in the innings, managing 42 runs off 31 deliveries. The next best was managed by Axar Patel who scored 20 runs. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked three wickets each while Mohammad Amir got two.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

India /

Pakistan /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

