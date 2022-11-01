IND BAN Adelaide weather forecast for Nov 2: Rain could hold up play during IND v BAN Super 12 match

Adelaide woke up to a cold and rainy morning on eve of India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup match on Tuesday. The Indian team was forced to practise indoors.

The threat of rain interruptions hangs over the Super 12 fixture, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain. “Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h,” the website stated.

The ongoing T20 World Cup has been marred by bad weather, especially in Melbourne, where four matches have been affected by rain, including three washouts without a ball being bowled.

The victory over Pakistan had India waltzing towards the semis until the defeat against South Africa slowed it in its tracks. But a win over Bangladesh should all but seal its place in last four. However, if the Tigers can beat both India and Pakistan then a semifinal could be theirs.

There are no reserve days for league matches. Teams will split a point each should there be a complete washout. Semifinals and final have provision for a reserve day.