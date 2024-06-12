IND vs USA: India records its best PowerPlay bowling performance in T20 World Cup history

India recorded its best team bowling performance in PowerPlay in T20 World Cup history during the match against USA in New York on Wednesday.

India kept USA down to 18 for two in the first six overs with Arshdeep Singh claiming both wickets in the first over itself.

Record | Arshdeep Singh fourth bowler to pick a wicket off first ball of a T20 World Cup match

Overall, in T20 World Cups, this is the seventh lowest score in PowerPlay by a team - 13/4 by Pakistan against West Indies in 2014.

Against India overall, this is the second lowest a team has ever managed to score in the PowerPlay. India’s best is conceding 11 for two against New Zealand in November 2017.

India’s best bowling performance in PowerPlay in T20 World Cup history

1) 18/2 - USA, New York, 2024

2) 24/0 - West Indies, Mirpur, 2014

3) 24/3 - South Africa, Perth, 2022

4) 26/2 - Ireland, New York, 2024