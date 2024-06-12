MagazineBuy Print

IND vs USA: India records its best PowerPlay bowling performance in T20 World Cup history

India kept USA down to 18 for two in the first six overs with Arshdeep Singh claiming both wickets in the first over itself.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 20:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of USA’s Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match.
India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of USA’s Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of USA’s Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

India recorded its best team bowling performance in PowerPlay in T20 World Cup history during the match against USA in New York on Wednesday.

India kept USA down to 18 for two in the first six overs with Arshdeep Singh claiming both wickets in the first over itself.

Record | Arshdeep Singh fourth bowler to pick a wicket off first ball of a T20 World Cup match

Overall, in T20 World Cups, this is the seventh lowest score in PowerPlay by a team - 13/4 by Pakistan against West Indies in 2014.

Against India overall, this is the second lowest a team has ever managed to score in the PowerPlay. India’s best is conceding 11 for two against New Zealand in November 2017.

India’s best bowling performance in PowerPlay in T20 World Cup history

1) 18/2 - USA, New York, 2024

2) 24/0 - West Indies, Mirpur, 2014

3) 24/3 - South Africa, Perth, 2022

4) 26/2 - Ireland, New York, 2024

