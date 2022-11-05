England qualified for the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals as the second-placed team in Group 1 after a win against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday.

The four-run margin of Australia’s win over Afghanistan on Friday meant England would have finished above the host on net run rate if it could just win in Sydney. New Zealand finished as No. 1 placed team in Group 1.

Depending on where India finishes in its group - should it beat Zimbabwe - it will either face England or New Zealand in the knockouts.

If India finishes second

Rohit Sharma’s men will face New Zealand in the first semifinal (GROUP 1 WINNER vs GROUP 2 RUNNER UP) in Sydney on November 9.

India - New Zealand

Total matches: 20

India: 11

New Zealand: 9

Tied: 0

IN T20 WORLD CUPS

Total: 3 (2007, 2016, 2021)

India: 0

New Zealand: 3

If India finishes first

India will then take on Jos Buttler’s men in the second semifinal (GROUP 2 WINNER vs GROUP 1 RUNNER UP) in Adelaide on November 10.

India - England

Total matches - 22

India - 12

England - 10

IN T20 WORLD CUPS

Total: 3 (2007, 2009, 2012)

India: 2

England:1