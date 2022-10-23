IND PAK Melbourne weather updates: Rain could stay away ahead of India vs Pakistan match today

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates on Melbourne weather, with India taking on Pakistan at the MCG.

8.30am: Rohit Sharma on the chances of a rain-curtailed game: “If the situation demands that it’s a shorter game, we will be ready for that, as well. A lot of the guys have played such kinds of games before, and they know how to manage themselves in a situation like that where you are getting ready for a 40-over game, and then suddenly it’s a 20-over game, or five overs each.”

Watch and hear what India captain Rohit Sharma had to say at the pre-match press conference ahead of their #T20WorldCup clash against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/NiDAVB7QQ8 — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022

8:10am: Some good news coming in - while Melbourne has woken up to overcast skies, rain has stayed away so far. The forecast for the remainder of the day looks promising. India even practised in dry conditions on the eve of its match against Pakistan.

Weather update here in Melbourne. It is holding 🤞🏽🤞🏽#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/enT4FC52a3 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 23, 2022

8:05am: India and Pakistan know a thing or two about rain threat before marquee matches. Ahead of their game in Manchester at the 2019 ODI World Cup, rain threat loomed large before the match finally got underway in overcast conditions. India eventually beat Pakistan.

8:00am: The forecast for the rest of the Sunday looks a tad better. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is 70 per cent chance of rain on Sunday, between 2 to 5 mm. “Cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely this evening,” it further states. It is also worth noting that reserve days have been scheduled for both semifinals and final. However, there are no reserve days for the league stage.

7:50 am: Our reporter on the ground, K. C. Vijaya Kumar, pings: “Gloomy skies, Melbourne skyline, a cold day at 17 degrees”

Melbourne was engulfed in dark clouds on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: K. C. VIJAYA KUMAR

Semifinals and finals have a reserve day but group games don't.The minimum number of overs required to constitute a match in T20 cricket is five overs per side. The standard Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method will be used in the event of any rain delays.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the last T20 World Cup encounter in Dubai in 2021. Chasing 152, Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 78 and captain Babar Azam 68 not out as Pakistan registered its first win over India at a World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball, with figures of 3 for 31.