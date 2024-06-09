India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup LIVE picture gallery: Rain intensifies as match delayed again

The enormity of the Indo-Pak rivalry was clearly visible in New York as the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was packed with fans

But to the fans’ dismay, the toss was delayed due to rain

After close to 45 minutes after the scheduled start time, the captains walked out to the middle for toss

Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the innings for India while Shaheen Shah Afridi started with the ball

There was stoppage of play yet again as rain returned and got intense. India was 8/0 in 1 over

More Shorts

Which country has Sunil Chhetri scored the most goals against?
By Team Sportstar
How many trophies has Sunil Chhetri won for India?
By Team Sportstar
Team India jersey in T20 World Cups through the years
By Team Sportstar