T20 World Cup

India Playing 11 Today Match vs Australia Warmup game T20 World Cup: No Shami for IND; Harshal in 11

India vs Australia, Warm-Up Match 2022 Playing XI Updates: Here’s the initial Playing XI of India and Australia ahead of the warmup match in Brisbane.

Team Sportstar
17 October, 2022 08:58 IST
17 October, 2022 08:58 IST
Suryakumar Yadav will be India’s batting linchpin.

Suryakumar Yadav will be India’s batting linchpin. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

India vs Australia, Warm-Up Match 2022 Playing XI Updates: Here’s the initial Playing XI of India and Australia ahead of the warmup match in Brisbane.

TOSS: AUSTRALIA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST.

FOLLOW LIVE MATCH UPDATES HERE

Rohit Sharma: “We don’t mind batting first, and setting up a target. Nice fresh pitch. We came here pretty early, we were in Perth having a preparatory camp. In my mind, I know what bowlers are going to play. WIll reveal it on the 23rd. It is important to give them that confidence, few of the guys have come for the first time in Australia. It is a nice place to play cricket.”

Aaron Finch: “Looks like a pretty good wicket and we want to chase it down. Played a little more cricket in the lead-up which allows us to rotate a few guys. In run chases we have been one more wicket down and tail has had to a bit. Davey Warner is down with the neck injury, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Zampa are not playing.”

PLAYING XI
Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitch Starc, Kane Richardson
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh 

India will take on Australia in the first warmup match in Brisbane on Monday. Toss shortly.

Pitch and conditions: “The conditions are overcast, so there might be early swing and seam,” says Tom Moody. “The side boundaries are 82 and 68 metres. Teams batting first average 168,” he adds.

FULL SQUADS
Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us