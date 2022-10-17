TOSS: AUSTRALIA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST.

Rohit Sharma: “We don’t mind batting first, and setting up a target. Nice fresh pitch. We came here pretty early, we were in Perth having a preparatory camp. In my mind, I know what bowlers are going to play. WIll reveal it on the 23rd. It is important to give them that confidence, few of the guys have come for the first time in Australia. It is a nice place to play cricket.”

Aaron Finch: “Looks like a pretty good wicket and we want to chase it down. Played a little more cricket in the lead-up which allows us to rotate a few guys. In run chases we have been one more wicket down and tail has had to a bit. Davey Warner is down with the neck injury, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Zampa are not playing.”

PLAYING XI Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitch Starc, Kane Richardson India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

India will take on Australia in the first warmup match in Brisbane on Monday. Toss shortly.

Pitch and conditions: “The conditions are overcast, so there might be early swing and seam,” says Tom Moody. “The side boundaries are 82 and 68 metres. Teams batting first average 168,” he adds.