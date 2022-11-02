Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates from Adelaide.

IND vs BAN Weather Update: The lights have taken full effect at the Adelaide Oval where Zimbabwe is playing Netherlands and it’s gloomy out there.

IND vs BAN H2H record: The Men in Blue clearly hold the edge over the Tigers, having won 10 out of the 11 T20Is played between them. In T20 World Cups, India has trumped Bangladesh three out of three times.

When Dhoni sprinted to run Mustafizur Rahman out off last ball and knocked Bangladesh out

Dravid backs Rahul: The India opener hasn’t come to the party yet and has three single-digit scores in the three games he has played and that has hurt India’s prospects with the bat. However, India head coach Rahul Dravid has solidly backed the India vice-captain and said both he and captain Rohit Sharma have faith in the opener’s abilities in testing conditions. “I think he’s a fantastic player, and he’s got a proven track record. He’s done really well. I thought he’s been batting superbly. These things can happen in a T20 game sometimes. It’s not been that easy for top-order batsmen, this tournament has been pretty challenging. “I thought he was superb in the practice game against Australia with Mitchell Starc and Patrick Cummins. It was a pretty good attack, and I thought he batted superbly that day. So he’s actually playing really well. Just hoping it all clicks together over the next three or four games. We know his quality, we know his ability, and he’s really well suited for these kind of conditions, these kind of pitches. He’s got a good all-around game. He’s got a very good strong back-foot game, which is obviously very much required in these conditions,” Dravid said.

Adelaide weather forecast LIVE, India vs Bangladesh today

The threat of rain interruptions hangs over Wednesday afternoon’s Super 12 match between India and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide experienced a brief afternoon shower on the eve of the game, and more rain in the evening. India had been scheduled to train at the Adelaide Oval, but when the early morning drizzle worsened into showers, they switched to the indoor nets.

The weather could also play a part in the game with a 60% chance of rain. This is the first T20I between India and Bangladesh since their bilateral series three years ago.

India vs Bangladesh live streaming info

Live Streaming Details

When will Bangladesh vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 2, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Bangladesh vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Bangladesh vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Bangladesh vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Which TV channel will telecast Bangladesh vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Bangladesh vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

The teams (from)

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali Chowdhury.

Match officials: Umpires: Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus; TV umpire: Richard Illingworth; Match referee: David Boon.

Match starts at 1.30 p.m. IST.