India vs Canada Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch IND vs CAN match live?

IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the match details, streaming info and full squads for the India vs Canada Group A match in Florida on Saturday.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 10:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Hardik Pandya in action during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
India's Hardik Pandya in action during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Hardik Pandya in action during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

India will take on Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (IST)

When will India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

How to watch India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

SQUADS
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

