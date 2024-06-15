India vs Canada Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch IND vs CAN match live?

India will take on Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (IST)

When will India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

How to watch India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.