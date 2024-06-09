The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has been interrupted by rain.

The bad weather and wet outfield delayed the toss by 30 minutes and the play by 50 minutes.

Babar Azam chose to field first after winning the toss as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened for India.

India scored eight for no loss in one over before the match was interrupted soon after due to the return of rain.

90 minutes of extension is allowed for rain-affected matches in this World Cup.

Is there any reserve day available for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The reserve day for any group matches, including the Group A India vs Pakistan clash is not available.

What constitutes a full match in the T20 World Cup 2024?

If the matches in the group stage or Super Eights are delayed due to rain or bad weather, each team will have to bat five overs each in order to constitute a result.

In the semifinal and final, ten overs will have to be completed in each innings for a result to be declared. This was the case in the previous edition as well. There will be no reserve days for the group stage and the Super Eight fixtures.

What happens if weather affects a knockout game?

There are reserve days in place if the first semifinal and the final are affected by bad weather. But in case of the second semifinal suffering the same fate, there is no provision for a reserve day since there is only one day in between the second semifinal and the final.

On the scheduled day of play, the second semifinal has an additional time of 250 minutes if necessary. The first semifinal has an additional 60 minutes of play on the day and a further 190 minutes on the following day, with play starting at 2pm local time.

June 30 will be reserve day for the final, with a maximum of 190 minutes allowed considering a 10:30 am local time start.

If a shortened game in the first semifinal and final is carried over to the reserve day, the game will remain truncated, rather than the full quota of twenty overs per innings being completed.

What if the semifinal or final is abandoned?

If the weather plays spoilsport during the semifinal, the team that finished first during the Super Eight stage will progress to the final. If the final is abandoned due to the weather, the two teams will be declared as joint winners.

In case the Super Over following a tied semifinal or final cannot be completed, the above regulation will be followed.