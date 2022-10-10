India vs Western Australia XI T20 World Cup practice match venue, date and squads list

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will train in Perth till October 13 where it will play a practice game against Western Australia. It will then fly to Brisbane to take on Australia and New Zealand in two more warm-up games prior to its campaign opener against Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.

Here’s all you need to know about India’s practice match against Western Australia.

Date and Time: October 10, Monday, 11.00 am IST

Venue: W.A.C.A in Perth

India vs Western Australia Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Western Australia Squad

To be announced

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

Where can I watch India XI vs WA XI practice match?

WACA’s youtube channel is likely to provide live streaming of the match.