T20 World Cup

India vs Western Australia XI T20 World Cup practice match venue, date and squads list

IND XI v WA XI Practice match: Here’s all you need to know about Team India’s practice match against Western Australia XI in Perth on Monday.

Team Sportstar
10 October, 2022 09:52 IST
10 October, 2022 09:52 IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: AFP

IND XI v WA XI Practice match: Here’s all you need to know about Team India’s practice match against Western Australia XI in Perth on Monday.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will train in Perth till October 13 where it will play a practice game against Western Australia. It will then fly to Brisbane to take on Australia and New Zealand in two more warm-up games prior to its campaign opener against Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.

Also Read
India vs Western Australia XI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup practice match: IND win toss, to bat; Match starts at 11AM IST; live streaming info

Here’s all you need to know about India’s practice match against Western Australia.

Date and Time: October 10, Monday, 11.00 am IST

Venue: W.A.C.A in Perth

India vs Western Australia Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Western Australia Squad

To be announced

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

Where can I watch India XI vs WA XI practice match?

WACA’s youtube channel is likely to provide live streaming of the match.

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Shardul Thakur: ‘Not getting selected for T20 World Cup disappointing’

Shardul Thakur on importance of Dhoni and India’s chances at T20 World Cup

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us