T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup scenarios: Can India reach semifinals if IND v BAN in Adelaide is a washout

A washout will see both teams split a point each and throw the Group 1 wide open. If the match is abandoned, India will be on five points with its last league game against Zimbabwe a must-win.

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 15:21 IST
01 November, 2022 15:21 IST
Forecast of rain in Adelaide on Wednesday threatens India’s Super 12 match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

Forecast of rain in Adelaide on Wednesday threatens India’s Super 12 match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A washout will see both teams split a point each and throw the Group 1 wide open. If the match is abandoned, India will be on five points with its last league game against Zimbabwe a must-win.

Forecast of rain in Adelaide on Wednesday threatens India’s Super 12 match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

The city woke up to rain and wet conditions on Tuesday, forcing the Indian team to practise indoors.

READ |India takes on buoyant Bangladesh with one eye on semifinals

A washout will see both teams split a point each and throw the Group 1 wide open. If the match is abandoned, India will be on five points with its last league game against Zimbabwe a must-win.

It also gives Bangladesh, which plays Pakistan last, a crack at the semifinals. Even Pakistan, despite just one win, can still scrape through if it wins its remaining two matches.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

2 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

2 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

3 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

6 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us