T20 World Cup scenarios: Can India reach semifinals if IND v BAN in Adelaide is a washout

Forecast of rain in Adelaide on Wednesday threatens India’s Super 12 match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

The city woke up to rain and wet conditions on Tuesday, forcing the Indian team to practise indoors.

A washout will see both teams split a point each and throw the Group 1 wide open. If the match is abandoned, India will be on five points with its last league game against Zimbabwe a must-win.

It also gives Bangladesh, which plays Pakistan last, a crack at the semifinals. Even Pakistan, despite just one win, can still scrape through if it wins its remaining two matches.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

2 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

2 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

3 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

6 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne