UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of 2022 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka

Meiyappan becomes the fifth bowler after Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) and Kagiso Rabada (2021) to record hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup.

18 October, 2022 14:50 IST
Karthik Meiyappan (2nd R) of United Arab Emirates takes the first hat-trick of 2022 T20 World Cup.

Karthik Meiyappan (2nd R) of United Arab Emirates takes the first hat-trick of 2022 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

UAE leggie Karthik Meiyappan took the first hat-trick of 2022 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Geelong on Tuesday.

Meiyappan began by getting Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught off the fourth ball of the 15th over. He removed Charith Asalanka off the next ball, caught behind. Meiyappan completed his hat-trick by clean bowling Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Meiyappan finished with figures of 3 for 19 from four overs.

“It’s a great feeling and it really hasn’t sunk in yet. I was trying to take the ball away from the leftie, I was lucky that he [Bhanuka Rajapaksa] sliced it to deep cover. [Charith] Asalanka, it was easy for me to bowl a wrong’un, and he nicked it, but [Dasun] Shanaka, that was a special ball, to get it through bat and pad. That was the biggest one. There wasn’t so much purchase off the wicket, but it was important to keep it wicket to wicket, if they miss I hit,” Meiyappan said during the innings break.

Meiyappan is the first player from an associate team to take a hat-trick against a Test team in men’s World Cups (T20Is or ODIs).

[Last stat courtesy Rajneesh Gupta] 

T20 World Cup hat-tricks
Brett Lee Australia vs Bangladesh, 2007
Curtis Campher Ireland vs Netherlands, 2021
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2021
Kagiso Rabada South Africa vs England, 2021
Karthik Meiyappan UAE vs Sri Lanka, 2022

