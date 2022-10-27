India opener KL Rahul was wrongly adjudged lbw for just nine in the Super 12 match against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.

Paul van Meekeren bowled a full delivery in the third over, angled in, and Rahul, who missed the flick, was struck on the pads. The umpire raised the finger, and Rahul chose not to review after a brief word with Rohit Sharma.

However, ball-tracking later confirmed that the ball was missing the leg stump.

This is Rahul’s second consecutive low score in this World Cup. He played on for four against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and chose to bat with an unchanged side. Rohit expects the pitch at SCG to be “a touch slower” than the one India played Pakistan on at the MCG.