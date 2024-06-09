Uganda registered the joint-lowest total in T20 World Cup history during the contest against West Indies at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday.
The Brian Masaba-led team was bundled out for 39 in the chase of 174 against the co-host of the 2024 T20 World Cup with Akeal Hosein picking up five wickets for the home side.
Here is the list of lowest team totals in ICC T20 World Cup history:
- Netherlands 39 all out vs Sri Lanka (Chattogram, 2014)
- Uganda 39 all out vs West Indies (Guyana, 2024)*
- Netherlands 44 all out vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah. 2021)
- West Indies 55 all out vs England (Dubai, 2021)
- Uganda 58 all out vs Afghanistan (Guyana, 2024)
- New Zealand 60 all out vs Sri Lanka (Chattogram, 2014)
Latest on Sportstar
- WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda 39 all out; West Indies win by 134 runs
- T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda registers joint-lowest T20 WC total vs West Indies; List of lowest team totals in T20 WC
- FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men lose 2-3 against Germany
- T20 World Cup 2024: List of biggest win margins in T20 WC history
- BRA 3-2 MEX Brazil vs Mexico Highlights: Endrick’s late goal lifts Brazil past Mexico in pre-Copa America friendly
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE