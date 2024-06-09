  • Netherlands 39 all out vs Sri Lanka (Chattogram, 2014)
  • Uganda 39 all out vs West Indies (Guyana, 2024)*
  • Netherlands 44 all out vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah. 2021)
  • West Indies 55 all out vs England (Dubai, 2021)
  • Uganda 58 all out vs Afghanistan (Guyana, 2024)
  • New Zealand 60 all out vs Sri Lanka (Chattogram, 2014)