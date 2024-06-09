Uganda registered the joint-lowest total in T20 World Cup history during the contest against West Indies at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday.

The Brian Masaba-led team was bundled out for 39 in the chase of 174 against the co-host of the 2024 T20 World Cup with Akeal Hosein picking up five wickets for the home side.

Here is the list of lowest team totals in ICC T20 World Cup history: