IND SA T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj to make commentary debut during Super match

Mithali Raj retired in June this year as the all-time leading run-scorer in women's one-day internationals, with 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68.

30 October, 2022 13:27 IST
Mithali Raj remains India’s highest run-scorer in women’s T20 internationals, having retired from the format in 2019.

Former India captain Mithali Raj will make her commentary debut during the India vs South Africa Super 12 2022 T20 World Cup match in Perth on Sunday.

The 39-year-old retired in June this year as the all-time leading run-scorer in women's one-day internationals, with 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68.

Raj scored 114 not out on her ODI debut against Ireland in 1999 at just 16 years of age. She is India's third-highest run-scorer in women's T20 internationals, having retired from the format in 2019.

Raj took over the captaincy in 2005 and is the only India captain, male or female, to have led the side in two World Cup finals.

