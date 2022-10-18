NAM vs NED, T20 WC 2022: Bas de Leede stars in Netherlands' five-wicket win over Namibia

Namibia slumped to a five-wicket loss to the Netherlands on Tuesday, two days after its big upset over former champion Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 World Cup opener.

Bas de Leede hit the winning runs in a run-a-ball 30 as the Netherlands chased down the target of 122 with three balls to spare.

He earlier took two important wickets as Namibia was restricted to 121-6 after winning the toss and opting to bat, hoping to build momentum after its 55-run win over three-time finalist Sri Lanka.

It was the second narrow win in as many games for Netherlands, which edged United Arab Emirates with a ball to spare in a low-scoring game on Sunday and now is a surprising leader in Group A in the preliminary stage of the tournament.

The top two teams in each of the first-round groups advance to the Super 12s, which starts next weekend. Sri Lanka was playing the night match later Tuesday against UAE and needed to recover quickly or risk dropping out of contention.

The Dutch were in control against Namibia but had a wobble chasing quick runs late in the innings, losing four wickets for 10 runs — including three wickets for a run — to slip from 92-1 to 102-5.

Max O’Dowd shared a 59-run opening stand with Vikramjit Singh (39) and scored a run-a-ball 35 in two solid partnerships at the top of the order to get the run-chase underway before he was run out by a direct hit at the non-striker’s end, triggering the middle-order collapse.

But De Leede, who went in at No. 3, remained composed to guide his team to 122-5.

“I think I could take a bit of experience from two days ago. It’s nice to back it up again," De Leede said of the back-to-back narrow wins. For Netherlands, advancing may still depend on a win over Sri Lanka in the last group game on Friday.

"The self belief has always been there," de Leede said of the back-to-back wins. “It opens up a bit more freedom for the boys.”

In another big early upset, Scotland beat two-time champion West Indies by 42 runs on Monday in Hobart in the opening game in Group B.