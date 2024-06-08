MagazineBuy Print

NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa registers its lowest PowerPlay score in T20Is

The previous lowest in the phase for the Proteas was 23 runs versus Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2013.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 22:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands reacts after taking a wicket during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa.
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands reacts after taking a wicket during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Logan van Beek of the Netherlands reacts after taking a wicket during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa recorded its lowest PowerPlay score in T20Is during its T20 World Cup 2024 match against Netherlands in New York on Saturday.

The Proteas ended the first six overs on 16 for four during its chase of 104 runs and failed to pick a boundary during the period. Its previous lowest in the phase was 23 runs versus Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2013.

It previous worst in a T20 World Cup match came during the 2022 edition when it scored just 24 runs against during the field restrictions.

The pursuit got off to an unceremonious start with opener Quinton de Kock getting run out without facing a delivery. Logan van Beek castled Reeza Hendricks to leave SA three for two inside two overs.

Matters got worse when Aiden Markram was castled by Vivian Kingma before he opened his account. Heinrich Klaasen was the last batter to fall, holing out to the deep mid wicket fielder with his team’s total on 12.

16 was also the fourth-lowest PowerPlay score across all matches in the T20 World Cup.

