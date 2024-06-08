Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: David Miller fifty takes SA to four-wicket win against Netherlands

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

LINEUPS

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

TOSS

South Africa wins the toss and opts to bowl against Netherlands.

Aiden Markram: We’re going to bowl. Seeing a few games on this wicket, ideally want to have a first crack on it. The wicket looks slightly different to be honest. But overall, not expecting it to be a belter. We’ve seen in the WC alone, can’t take any team lightly. It’s a big game for us. Same team.

Scott Edwards: We take a lot of confidence from the games we have won against similar guys. We played a pretty good game the other day. Our bowlers were awesome and the batters got it done. Same side.

NED vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Played: 2 | South Africa: 1 | Netherlands: 1

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and South Africa start?

The Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and South Africa in India?

The Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live streamed on Hotstar and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

SQUADS

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.