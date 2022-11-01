Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 match in Brisbane.
Jos Buttler was the only batter to score a century in the last year’s T20 World Cup. England has not lit up the tournament yet. Can the skipper step up tonight in Brisbane?
Sri Lankahas beaten Afghanistan by six wickets in the first match at the Gabba today. The England vs New Zealand toss will be up soon. Before that, here’s a look at the Dream11 Fantasy team for the match.
England and New Zealand are all square at three wins apiece at the T20 World Cup stage since 2007. But how do the fare against one another overall in the format? Here’s what the stats suggest
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is moving towards its second win in the Super 12s over Afghanistan at the Gabba.
Here is how the points table stands ahead of the crucial fixture in Group 1.
As questions linger over Ben Stokes’ position in the England team after an indifferent campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the team management has backed the senior cricketer ahead of the must-win fixture against New Zealand on Tuesday.
The Test captain has reached double digits only once in his last five T20I innings and averages 18.57 in his last 33 T20 innings, but assistant coach Paul Collingwood said: “We all know what he’s capable of, and not just match-winning innings, but match-winning innings under serious amounts of pressure. I know well that if it comes down to the crunch, you want a man like Ben Stokes walking out.”
Last week, things went awry for England –a shock defeat to Ireland, followed by a washed-out game against Australia, leave the Super-12 Group 1 wide open. England enjoys a better Net Run Rate than Australia and needs to win its last two group games to be one of the top two teams to make it to the semifinals.
A failure to win against New Zealand, will further jeopardise the team’s hopes of making it to the knockouts – even a win against Sri Lanka in Sydney in the last group fixture on Saturday will not guarantee its advance.
Against Ireland, its front-line pacers let the team down in the first eleven overs, letting the opponents reach the 100-run mark at ease, before Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood pulled things back with late strikes. Against the batting depth of New Zealand, it is a must for England bowlers to ensure an economical Powerplay. The domination of the Aussie quicks over the Ireland top-order at the Gabba on Monday evening, will keep England captain Jos Buttler relieved.
With nice bounce and carry, England’s fast bowlers have the firepower to take control.
New Zealand is far better placed in the points table after convincing victories over Australia and Sri Lanka. The batting department looks sorted with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips leading the charge with 93 and 116 runs respectively from two innings.
The bowling department, as usual, has been spearheaded by Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Boult has had a super tournament, taking six wickets including a career-best 4-13 against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Southee claimed three for six in the rout over Australia in the tournament opener.
“Tim and Trent have had a blinder in these first two games,” Lockie Ferguson said on the eve of the game. “When the ball’s swinging, there’s not much better in the world. So, I think from that point of view, nothing needs to change too much, and we just need to adjust to the conditions on the day.”
In this replay of the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal – New Zealand won by five wickets in Abu Dhabi – England will need to seek revenge to keep its hopes alive in the current edition.
SQUADS
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt
When will New Zealand vs England Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?
The England vs New Zealand Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 1, 2022, Tuesday.
What time will England vs New Zealand Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?
The New Zealand vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
What time does the toss between New Zealand vs England Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?
The toss between New Zealand vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast New Zealand vs England Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?
Star Sports Network will telecast the New Zealand vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.