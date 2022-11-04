Australia’s final T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Group 1 against Afghanistan bore an umpiring blunder during the first-innings PowerPlay at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

In a crucial match which affects its semifinal qualification chances, only five deliveries were bowled in the fourth over of Australia’s innings after Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.

Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq conceded a four to Mitchell Marsh in the third ball of the over before the Aussie No. 3 and opener David Warner reeled in three runs from an overthrow from the next ball. Warner then blocked out the fifth ball - a dot.

Neither side spotted the umpiring blunder as the umpires then quickly moved to the fifth over.

Led by Matthew Wade in the absence of an injured Aaron Finch, Australia posted 168 for eight in 20 overs. The host requires a massive win to boost its Net Run Rate (NRR) and stand a chance to qualify, should England slip up in its final match against Sri Lanka in Group 1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the semifinal from Group 1 after it was ensured that Australia would not be able to overhaul the Kiwis on NRR.

Adelaide had witnessed a similar umpiring situation during an India v Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match in 2012. Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga would only bowl five deliveries in an over during India’s 237-run chase which eventually ended in a dramatic tie.