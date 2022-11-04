News

T20 World Cup: Umpiring error leads to five-ball over in Australia vs Afghanistan

AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup: The fourth over of Australia’s PowerPlay only witnessed five balls during an umpiring gaffe that slipped under the radar in Adelaide on Friday.

Team Sportstar
04 November, 2022 15:21 IST
04 November, 2022 15:21 IST
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh only faced five deliveries in the fourth over of the Australian PowerPlay against Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh only faced five deliveries in the fourth over of the Australian PowerPlay against Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup: The fourth over of Australia’s PowerPlay only witnessed five balls during an umpiring gaffe that slipped under the radar in Adelaide on Friday.

Australia’s final T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Group 1 against Afghanistan bore an umpiring blunder during the first-innings PowerPlay at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

In a crucial match which affects its semifinal qualification chances, only five deliveries were bowled in the fourth over of Australia’s innings after Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.

Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq conceded a four to Mitchell Marsh in the third ball of the over before the Aussie No. 3 and opener David Warner reeled in three runs from an overthrow from the next ball. Warner then blocked out the fifth ball - a dot.

Also Read
T20 World Cup: New Zealand stays top of Group 1 after 35-run win over Ireland

Neither side spotted the umpiring blunder as the umpires then quickly moved to the fifth over.

Led by Matthew Wade in the absence of an injured Aaron Finch, Australia posted 168 for eight in 20 overs. The host requires a massive win to boost its Net Run Rate (NRR) and stand a chance to qualify, should England slip up in its final match against Sri Lanka in Group 1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the semifinal from Group 1 after it was ensured that Australia would not be able to overhaul the Kiwis on NRR.

Adelaide had witnessed a similar umpiring situation during an India v Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match in 2012. Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga would only bowl five deliveries in an over during India’s 237-run chase which eventually ended in a dramatic tie.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

John Buchanan weighs in on Rohit, Warner’s slump in form; predictions for T20 World Cup final

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us