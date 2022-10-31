Australia vs Ireland Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup: Playing XI, squads, fantasy team captaincy picks for today’s AUS vs IRE match

LIVE Score Australia vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 Scorecard Commentary

Australia faces Ireland in a Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

The two sides have met just once in the men’s T20 World Cup where Australia emerged victorious.

TOSS: Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

SQUADS

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith