Australia vs Ireland Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup: Playing XI, squads, fantasy team captaincy picks for today’s AUS vs IRE match

LIVE Score Australia vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 Scorecard Commentary
Australia faces Ireland in a Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.
The two sides have met just once in the men’s T20 World Cup where Australia emerged victorious.
TOSS: Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little
Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the Australia vs Ireland match.
Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh/Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little
SQUADS
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny
Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith