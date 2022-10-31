News

Australia vs Ireland Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup: Playing XI, squads, fantasy team captaincy picks for today’s AUS vs IRE match

Australia vs Ireland Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: A look at the fantasy predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of AUS vs IRE Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup T20 in Brisbane.

Team Sportstar
31 October, 2022 11:10 IST
Australia faces Ireland in a must-win match in the Super 12 Group 1.

Australia faces Ireland in a must-win match in the Super 12 Group 1.

LIVE Score Australia vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 Scorecard Commentary

Australia faces Ireland in a Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

The two sides have met just once in the men’s T20 World Cup where Australia emerged victorious.

TOSS: Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the Australia vs Ireland match.

Australia Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh/Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

SQUADS

Ireland  Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Australia  Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

AUS vs IRE Dream11 fantasy prediction
Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker
Batters: Paul Stirling, Aaron Finch, Andrew Balbirnie
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Gareth Delan, Curtis Campher
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Little
Team Composition: AUS 5:6 IRE Credits Left: 10.0

