Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI, squad, fantasy picks, key players for Super 12 match

Australia faces New Zealand in the first Super 12 match of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The two sides have only met twice in the men’s T20 World Cup. While New Zealand won the first clash, Australia beat the Kiwis in the final last year.

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the Australia vs New Zealand match.

Australia Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen/Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell/Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen