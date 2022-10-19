News

Australia wicketkeeper Inglis cuts hand in golf mishap ahead of T20 World Cup

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is being assessed by team medical staff after suffering a cut to his right hand in a golfing mishap on Wednesday, just days before the team begin their T20 World Cup title defence.

19 October, 2022 12:35 IST
Australia’s Josh Inglis in action.

Australia’s Josh Inglis in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Inglis, reserve to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in their 15-man World Cup squad, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a “normal golf swing” while on a morning round with some of his team mates, a team spokesman said.

Australia open their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday, a rematch of last year’s final in the United Arab Emirates.

Golf has already cost England the services of Jonny Bairstow at the tournament after he was ruled out by a freak injury while playing a round in September. The batter slipped while out on a course and needed surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

