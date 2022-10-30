News

BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: In final over drama, players return to the field for last ball as Bangladesh players celebrate too soon

Needing five runs to win off the last ball, Blessing Muzarabani was stumped by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Mosaddek Hossain and the Bangladesh players broke into premature celebrations as the delivery was eventually called a no-ball.

Team Sportstar
30 October, 2022 12:11 IST
Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh celebrates running out Sean Williams of Zimbabwe.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh celebrates running out Sean Williams of Zimbabwe.

In an unprecedented turn of events during the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, players of both teams returned to the field for the final ball after Bangladesh was initially declared the winner by four runs.

Needing five runs to win off the last ball, Blessing Muzarabani was stumped by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Mosaddek Hossain and the Bangladesh players broke into celebrations while the disappointed Zimbabweans were shaking hands with their opponents following what seemed like a four-run defeat.

As the players left the ground, the umpires referred the stumping decision to the third umpire and, to Bangladesh’s shock and Zimbabwe’s relief, the replay showed that the wicketkeeper had collected the ball in front of the stumps, resulting in the stumping being deemed invalid and the delivery called a no-ball.

Muzarabani was back on strike to face the final ball, for the second time in the match, with Zimbabwe needing four runs off it this time. However, Bangladesh had the last laugh as Muzarabani swung and missed the free-hit, which was pitched full and wide outside off-stump. Bangladesh eked out a three-run win eventually as Zimbabwe fell to its first defeat in the tournament.

