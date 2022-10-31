T20 World Cup: England takes on New Zealand in ‘must-win’ game

As questions linger over Ben Stokes’ position in the England team after an indifferent campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the team management has backed the senior cricketer ahead of the must-win fixture against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The Test captain has reached double digits only once in his last five T20I innings and averages 18.57 in his last 33 T20 innings, but assistant coach Paul Collingwood said: “We all know what he’s capable of, and not just match-winning innings, but match-winning innings under serious amounts of pressure. I know well that if it comes down to the crunch, you want a man like Ben Stokes walking out.”

Last week, things went awry for England –a shock defeat to Ireland, followed by a washed-out game against Australia, leave the Super-12 Group 1 wide open. England enjoys a better Net Run Rate than Australia and needs to win its last two group games to be one of the top two teams to make it to the semifinals.

A failure to win against New Zealand, will further jeopardise the team’s hopes of making it to the knockouts – even a win against Sri Lanka in Sydney in the last group fixture on Saturday will not guarantee its advance.

Against Ireland, its front-line pacers let the team down in the first eleven overs, letting the opponents reach the 100-run mark at ease, before Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood pulled things back with late strikes. Against the batting depth of New Zealand, it is a must for England bowlers to ensure an economical Powerplay. The domination of the Aussie quicks over the Ireland top-order at the Gabba on Monday evening, will keep England captain Jos Buttler relieved.

With nice bounce and carry, England’s fast bowlers have the firepower to take control.

New Zealand is far better placed in the points table after convincing victories over Australia and Sri Lanka. The batting department looks sorted with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips leading the charge with 93 and 116 runs respectively from two innings.

The bowling department, as usual, has been spearheaded by Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Boult has had a super tournament, taking six wickets including a career-best 4-13 against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Southee claimed three for six in the rout over Australia in the tournament opener.

“Tim and Trent have had a blinder in these first two games,” Lockie Ferguson said on the eve of the game. “When the ball’s swinging, there’s not much better in the world. So, I think from that point of view, nothing needs to change too much, and we just need to adjust to the conditions on the day.”

In this replay of the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal – New Zealand won by five wickets in Abu Dhabi – England will need to seek revenge to keep its hopes alive in the current edition.