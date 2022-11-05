England vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record, T20 World Cup: ENG vs SL overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

England and Sri Lanka will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

England has the edge over Sri Lanka historically in T20Is, having won nine out of the 13 matches played between the teams so far. In T20 World Cup history, England has beaten Sri Lanka four times while losing only once.

The last time the two teams met at the T20 World Cup was in 2021 in Sharjah, when England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs.

ENG VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches played: 13 England won: 9 Sri Lanka won: 4 Last result: England won by 26 runs (Sharjah; November 2021) Last five results: ENG won - 5; SL won - 0 ENG highest score vs SL: 190/4 (19.2) - (Chattogram; March 2014) ENG lowest score vs SL: 136/9 (20) - (Bristol; June 2011) SL highest score vs ENG: 189/4 (20) - (Chattogram; March 2014) SL lowest score vs ENG: 91 (18.5) - (Southampton; June 2021)

ENG VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS Matches played: 5 England won: 4 Sri Lanka won: 1 Last result: England won by 26 runs (Sharjah; November 2021) Previous T20 World Cup meetings England won by 10 runs - (Delhi; March 2016) England won by six wickets - (Chattogram; March 2014) Sri Lanka won by 19 runs - (Pallekele; October 2012) England won by seven wickets - (Gros Islet; May 2010)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS SL T20IS

ENGLAND

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Jos Buttler 8 357 89.25 148.13 101* Eoin Morgan 12 253 28.11 120.47 57 Alex Hales 5 189 47.25 161.53 116* Jason Roy 6 173 28.83 140.65 69 Kevin Pietersen 3 100 50.00 144.92 42*

SRI LANKA

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Mahela Jayawardene 5 213 53.25 136.53 89 Angelo Mathews 7 194 48.50 132.87 73* Thisara Perera 7 182 60.66 185.71 57 Dasun Shanaka 7 117 16.71 96.69 50 Tillakaratne Dilshan 6 98 16.33 118.07 55

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS SL T20IS

ENGLAND

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Chris Jordan 9 17 7.05 14.94 4/28 Adil Rashid 7 9 5.91 15.11 3/11 Stuart Broad 4 5 7.74 22.20 2/14 Sam Curran 3 5 5.22 9.40 2/14 Liam Plunkett 4 5 7.92 22.20 2/27

SRI LANKA