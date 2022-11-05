News

England vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record, T20 World Cup: ENG vs SL overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

ENG vs SL Head-to-Head: Here are all the stats as England takes on Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Sydney on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
05 November, 2022 08:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jos Buttler is the leading run-scorer in T20Is played between England and Sri Lanka.

FILE PHOTO: Jos Buttler is the leading run-scorer in T20Is played between England and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England and Sri Lanka will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

England has the edge over Sri Lanka historically in T20Is, having won nine out of the 13 matches played between the teams so far. In T20 World Cup history, England has beaten Sri Lanka four times while losing only once.

The last time the two teams met at the T20 World Cup was in 2021 in Sharjah, when England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs.

ENG VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 13
England won: 9
Sri Lanka won: 4
Last result: England won by 26 runs (Sharjah; November 2021)
Last five results: ENG won - 5; SL won - 0
ENG highest score vs SL: 190/4 (19.2) - (Chattogram; March 2014)
ENG lowest score vs SL: 136/9 (20) - (Bristol; June 2011)
SL highest score vs ENG: 189/4 (20) - (Chattogram; March 2014)
SL lowest score vs ENG: 91 (18.5) - (Southampton; June 2021)
ENG VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS
Matches played: 5
England won: 4
Sri Lanka won: 1
Last result: England won by 26 runs (Sharjah; November 2021)
Previous T20 World Cup meetings
England won by 10 runs - (Delhi; March 2016)
England won by six wickets - (Chattogram; March 2014)
Sri Lanka won by 19 runs - (Pallekele; October 2012)
England won by seven wickets - (Gros Islet; May 2010)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS SL T20IS

ENGLAND

BatterMatches RunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Jos Buttler835789.25148.13101*
Eoin Morgan1225328.11120.4757
Alex Hales518947.25161.53116*
Jason Roy617328.83140.6569
Kevin Pietersen310050.00144.9242*

SRI LANKA

BatterMatches Runs AverageStrike RateHighest Score
Mahela Jayawardene521353.25136.5389
Angelo Mathews719448.50132.8773*
Thisara Perera718260.66185.7157
Dasun Shanaka711716.7196.6950
Tillakaratne Dilshan69816.33118.0755

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS SL T20IS

ENGLAND

BowlerMatches WicketsEconomy RateAverage Best
Chris Jordan9177.0514.944/28
Adil Rashid795.9115.113/11
Stuart Broad457.7422.202/14
Sam Curran355.229.402/14
Liam Plunkett457.9222.202/27

SRI LANKA

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverageBest
Lasith Malinga7137.1414.845/31
Dushmantha Chameera577.7721.284/17
Nuwan Kulasekara477.2015.424/32
Wanindu Hasaranga456.3319.003/21
Sanath Jayasuriya348.1216.252/18

