T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 fastest deliveries of the tournament

Some of the quickest bowlers in the world have sent down lightning-quick deliveries in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Aided by the lively pitches Down Under, pacers Mark Wood, Anrich Nortje and Lockie Ferguson have troubled some of the best batters in the tournament with their menacing pace.

Here are the top 10 fastest deliveries bowled in the T20 World Cup 2022.

1. Mark Wood (154.74 kmph) vs New Zealand

England pacer Wood sent in a full delivery to New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips that almost castled the Kiwi. However, the ball took an inside edge and ran away to the boundary for four runs in Brisbane.

2. Lockie Ferguson (154.55 kmph) vs Ireland

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie defended a lightning-quick delivery from Kiwi pacer Ferguson at the Adelaide Oval towards mid-off. The ball was swinging into the batter from a yorker length.

3. Mark Wood (154.48 kmph) vs Afghanistan

Wood darted it in straight to Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, who just managed to dig out the searing yorker in Perth on the opening day of the Super 12 stage.

4. Mark Wood (154.48 kmph) vs Afghanistan

Wood delivered another rocket at identical speed against Afghanistan, this time the ball missing the outside edge of the batter from back-of-a-length.

5. Anrich Nortje (154.31 kmph) vs Bangladesh

Nortje fired this one in to Bangladesh’s Afif Hossain, who was struck on the front pad but survived because the ball had pitched outside leg-stump. Earlier in the same over, Nortje had dismissed Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

6. Mark Wood (154.07 kmph) vs Afghanistan

Wood’s exhibition in pace bowling against Afghanistan was a treat for the eyes. This is the third delivery from the match to figure in the top 10 fastest deliveries of the tournament. This one cramped the batter for room and was a dot ball.

7. Anrich Nortje (153.47 kmph) vs Bangladesh

The South African speed merchant sent this one sailing over Afif’s head, over the wicketkeeper and for four byes.

8. Anrich Nortje (153.38 kmph) vs Netherlands

This lightning-quick delivery uprooted Netherlands batter Bas de Leede’s off-stump during their Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval.

9. Mark Wood (153.31 kmph) vs New Zealand

Wood wouldn’t have been impressed with this express pace delivery as it drifted onto Kane Williamson’s pads and was flicked away by the New Zealand skipper to the boundary for four runs.

10. Mark Wood (153.17 kmph) vs Sri Lanka

Wood dismissed Sri Lankan batter Chamika Karunaratne off the last ball of the innings. It was pitched full on fourth stump, Karunaratne backed away outside leg stump and ended up slicing a catch to deep third.