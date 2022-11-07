IND vs ENG semifinal, T20 World Cup: Dharmasena, Reiffel to be on-field umpires

Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena and Australian Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires for India’s T20 World Cup semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The International Cricket Committee (ICC) on Monday released the list of match officials for the two semifinals.

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022: India hopes for SKY rise in Adelaide

In the first semifinal between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, the on-field umpires will be Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth while Richard Kettleborough will be the third umpire. Michael Gough will be the fourth umpire and Chris Broad will be the match referee.

For India vs England, Chris Gaffaney and Rod Tucker have been appointed as the third and fourth umpires, respectively while David Boon will be the match referee.

The match officials for the final, which takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, will be announced after the two semifinals.