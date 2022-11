England beat India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli struck fifties to lead India to a respectable 168 for six after openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and star batter Suryakumar Yadav failed to fire.

However, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales got England off to a fabulous start and eventually chased the target in 16 overs.

Matthew Mott in the past four years as a head coach:



2018: T20 World Cup winner (AusW)

2020: T20 World Cup winner (AusW)

2022: ODI World Cup winner (AusW)



2022: #T20WorldCup finalist (EngM) — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) November 10, 2022

Without Archer, Bairstow, Wood, Malan & Topley that is one of England's greatest performances. Although India are also missing Bumrah they are a very strong team & England have out-batted, out-bowled & out-thought them. A seismic result. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 10, 2022

Buttler & Hales way to hot tonight!! 🔥 Superb from two classy right handers 👌👏🤸🏽 @josbuttler congrats 🎉 #T20WorldCup#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/k0dGzF5xhW — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) November 10, 2022

The confident way Alex Hales has batted, looking completely at home, suggests his years spent playing in the BBL while in the England wilderness have helped power England into a #T20WorldCup Final. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 10, 2022

Here is how the social media world reacted to Hardik Pandya’s half-century.

Changed the momentum of the game @hardikpandya7 comes good for india in a crunch game ! Hopefully we can bowl well to win the game . @josbuttler wicket early would be important. Come on lads 🇮🇳 #INDvsENG#T20Iworldcup2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 10, 2022

Serious player, Hardik Pandya. Has given India a chance in this game. Ball turning a bit too. Probably 10 short but definite chance. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2022