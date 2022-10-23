News

IND PAK head-to-head, T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan stats in T20Is; overall most runs, wickets

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Find all the head-to-head stats, records, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
23 October, 2022 07:14 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India and Pakistan will face off in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head records and stats you need to know ahead of the marquee clash.

IND VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches Played: 11
India won: 7
Pakistan won: 3
Tied: 1 (IND won by bowl-out)
Last five T20Is: IND won - 3; PAK won - 2
Last result: Pakistan won by five wickets (Dubai; 2022)
IND (Highest Score) vs PAK: 192/5 (20) - (Ahmedabad; 2012)
IND (Lowest Score) vs PAK: 133/9 (20) - (Bengaluru; 2012)
PAK (Highest Score) vs IND: 182/5 (20) - (Dubai; 2022)
PAK (Lowest Score) vs IND: 83 (17.3) - (Mirpur; 2016)
IND VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS
Matches Played: 6
India won: 4
Pakistan won: 1
Tied: 1 (IND won by bowl-out)
Last result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets (Dubai; 2021)

IND VS PAK - MOST RUNS IN T20IS

INDIA

NameMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Virat Kohli940667.66119.0678*
Yuvraj Singh815525.83109.9272
Gautam Gambhir513927.80125.2275
Rohit Sharma1011015.71123.5930*
MS Dhoni89323.25119.2333

PAKISTAN

NameMatches Runs AverageStrike RateHighest Score
Mohammad Rizwan319396.50130.4079*
Shoaib Malik916427.33103.7957*
Mohammad Hafeez815626.00118.1861
Umar Akmal610317.16115.7333
Misbah-ul-Haq29648.00131.5053

IND VS PAK - MOST WICKETS IN T20IS

INDIA

NameMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBest Bowling
Bhuvneshwar Kumar6107.5916.704/26
Hardik Pandya587.5512.753/8
Irfan Pathan366.0011.00 3/16
Ashoke Dinda247.7515.503/36
Ravindra Jadeja645.9429.252/11

PAKISTAN

NameMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBest Bowling
Umar Gul 6118.2716.184/37
Mohammad Asif256.148.604/18
Mohammad Amir244.147.253/18
Mohammad Nawaz247.5614.503/33
Mohammad Sami245.508.252/16
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND VS PAK T20 WORLD CUP LIVE?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 23. The match will also be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

