India and Pakistan will face off in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head records and stats you need to know ahead of the marquee clash.

IND VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches Played: 11 India won: 7 Pakistan won: 3 Tied: 1 (IND won by bowl-out) Last five T20Is: IND won - 3; PAK won - 2 Last result: Pakistan won by five wickets (Dubai; 2022) IND (Highest Score) vs PAK: 192/5 (20) - (Ahmedabad; 2012) IND (Lowest Score) vs PAK: 133/9 (20) - (Bengaluru; 2012) PAK (Highest Score) vs IND: 182/5 (20) - (Dubai; 2022) PAK (Lowest Score) vs IND: 83 (17.3) - (Mirpur; 2016)

IND VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS Matches Played: 6 India won: 4 Pakistan won: 1 Tied: 1 (IND won by bowl-out) Last result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets (Dubai; 2021)

IND VS PAK - MOST RUNS IN T20IS

INDIA

Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli 9 406 67.66 119.06 78* Yuvraj Singh 8 155 25.83 109.92 72 Gautam Gambhir 5 139 27.80 125.22 75 Rohit Sharma 10 110 15.71 123.59 30* MS Dhoni 8 93 23.25 119.23 33

PAKISTAN

Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Mohammad Rizwan 3 193 96.50 130.40 79* Shoaib Malik 9 164 27.33 103.79 57* Mohammad Hafeez 8 156 26.00 118.18 61 Umar Akmal 6 103 17.16 115.73 33 Misbah-ul-Haq 2 96 48.00 131.50 53

IND VS PAK - MOST WICKETS IN T20IS

INDIA

Name Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Bowling Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 10 7.59 16.70 4/26 Hardik Pandya 5 8 7.55 12.75 3/8 Irfan Pathan 3 6 6.00 11.00 3/16 Ashoke Dinda 2 4 7.75 15.50 3/36 Ravindra Jadeja 6 4 5.94 29.25 2/11

PAKISTAN

Name Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Bowling Umar Gul 6 11 8.27 16.18 4/37 Mohammad Asif 2 5 6.14 8.60 4/18 Mohammad Amir 2 4 4.14 7.25 3/18 Mohammad Nawaz 2 4 7.56 14.50 3/33 Mohammad Sami 2 4 5.50 8.25 2/16