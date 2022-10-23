India and Pakistan will face off in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.
Here are all the head-to-head records and stats you need to know ahead of the marquee clash.
IND VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches Played: 11
India won: 7
Pakistan won: 3
Tied: 1 (IND won by bowl-out)
Last five T20Is: IND won - 3; PAK won - 2
Last result: Pakistan won by five wickets (Dubai; 2022)
IND (Highest Score) vs PAK: 192/5 (20) - (Ahmedabad; 2012)
IND (Lowest Score) vs PAK: 133/9 (20) - (Bengaluru; 2012)
PAK (Highest Score) vs IND: 182/5 (20) - (Dubai; 2022)
PAK (Lowest Score) vs IND: 83 (17.3) - (Mirpur; 2016)
IND VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS
Matches Played: 6
India won: 4
Pakistan won: 1
Tied: 1 (IND won by bowl-out)
Last result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets (Dubai; 2021)
IND VS PAK - MOST RUNS IN T20IS
INDIA
|Name
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli
|9
|406
|67.66
|119.06
|78*
|Yuvraj Singh
|8
|155
|25.83
|109.92
|72
|Gautam Gambhir
|5
|139
|27.80
|125.22
|75
|Rohit Sharma
|10
|110
|15.71
|123.59
|30*
|MS Dhoni
|8
|93
|23.25
|119.23
|33
PAKISTAN
|Name
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Mohammad Rizwan
|3
|193
|96.50
|130.40
|79*
|Shoaib Malik
|9
|164
|27.33
|103.79
|57*
|Mohammad Hafeez
|8
|156
|26.00
|118.18
|61
|Umar Akmal
|6
|103
|17.16
|115.73
|33
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|2
|96
|48.00
|131.50
|53
IND VS PAK - MOST WICKETS IN T20IS
INDIA
|Name
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|10
|7.59
|16.70
|4/26
|Hardik Pandya
|5
|8
|7.55
|12.75
|3/8
|Irfan Pathan
|3
|6
|6.00
|11.00
|3/16
|Ashoke Dinda
|2
|4
|7.75
|15.50
|3/36
|Ravindra Jadeja
|6
|4
|5.94
|29.25
|2/11
PAKISTAN
|Name
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Umar Gul
|6
|11
|8.27
|16.18
|4/37
|Mohammad Asif
|2
|5
|6.14
|8.60
|4/18
|Mohammad Amir
|2
|4
|4.14
|7.25
|3/18
|Mohammad Nawaz
|2
|4
|7.56
|14.50
|3/33
|Mohammad Sami
|2
|4
|5.50
|8.25
|2/16
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND VS PAK T20 WORLD CUP LIVE?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 23. The match will also be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar.