India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw for a two-ball duck during their T20 World Cup Super 12 game at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

This is the third time Arshdeep dismissed Rossouw for a duck in as many T20I innings. Arshdeep first got Rossouw for a golden duck during the first T20I between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram in September before getting the left-hander in the following game in Guwahati for a two-ball duck.

Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 48-ball 100 in the third T20I in Indore, but Arshdeep was ruled out of that game due to an issue with his back.

On Sunday, Arshdeep moved the ball into Rossouw and trapped the left-hander leg-before-wicket. The LBW appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire, but Rohit Sharma reviewed the decision and the replay showed that the ball would have hit top of middle and leg-stump.

In three T20I innings, Arshdeep has bowled five deliveries to Rossouw without conceding a run and has dismissed the left-hander three times.