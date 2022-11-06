IND vs ZIM record in T20Is, T20 World Cup: India vs Zimbabwe overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will face Zimbabwe in the last T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

This will be the first meeting between the teams in T20 World Cups. India and Zimbabwe have played six T20Is, with the Men in Blue winning four of them.

IND VS ZIM HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches played: 6 India won: 4 Zimbabwe won: 2 Last result: India won by three runs (Harare; June 2016) Last five results: IND won - 3; ZIM won - 2 IND highest score vs ZIM: India 178/5 (20) - (Harare; July 2015) IND lowest score vs ZIM: 135/9 (20) - (Harare; July 2015) ZIM highest score vs IND: ZIM 170/6 (20) - (Harare; June 2016) ZIM lowest score vs IND: 99/9 (20) - (Harare; June 2016)

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Chamu Chibhabha 7 172 24.57 104.24 67 Elton Chigumbura 6 100 20.00 126.58 54* Hamilton Masakadza 7 100 14.28 100.00 28 Suresh Raina 2 100 100.00 163.93 72* Murali Vijay 4 98 24.50 132.43 46