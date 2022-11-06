News

IND vs ZIM record in T20Is, T20 World Cup: India vs Zimbabwe overall stats, most runs, wickets

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Here are the head-to-head stats for the IND vs ZIM Super 12 match in Melbourne on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 09:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: India and Zimbabwe will lock horns for the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne.

FILE PHOTO: India and Zimbabwe will lock horns for the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India will face Zimbabwe in the last T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

This will be the first meeting between the teams in T20 World Cups. India and Zimbabwe have played six T20Is, with the Men in Blue winning four of them.

IND VS ZIM HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 6
India won: 4
Zimbabwe won: 2
Last result: India won by three runs (Harare; June 2016)
Last five results: IND won - 3; ZIM won - 2
IND highest score vs ZIM: India 178/5 (20) - (Harare; July 2015)
IND lowest score vs ZIM: 135/9 (20) - (Harare; July 2015)
ZIM highest score vs IND: ZIM 170/6 (20) - (Harare; June 2016)
ZIM lowest score vs IND: 99/9 (20) - (Harare; June 2016)
BatterMatches RunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Chamu Chibhabha717224.57104.2467
Elton Chigumbura610020.00126.5854*
Hamilton Masakadza710014.28100.0028
Suresh Raina2100100.00163.9372*
Murali Vijay49824.50132.4346
BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBest
Christopher Mpofu468.5019.833/33
Axar Patel564.9516.503/17
Barinder Sran265.126.834/10
Jasprit Bumrah354.8311.603/11
Graeme Cremer657.2627.603/18

