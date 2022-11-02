News

India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record, T20 World Cup: IND vs BAN overall stats in T20Is, most runs, wickets

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Here are all the head-to-head stats ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 2 match in Adelaide on Wednesday.

02 November, 2022 07:50 IST
India clinched a thrilling one-run win over Bangladesh in 2016 the last time the two teams met at the T20 World Cup.

India clinched a thrilling one-run win over Bangladesh in 2016 the last time the two teams met at the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

India and Bangladesh will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue clearly hold the edge over the Tigers, having won 10 out of the 11 T20Is played between them. In T20 World Cups, India has trumped Bangladesh three out of three times.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS

Matches played: 11

India won: 10

Bangladesh won: 1

Last result: India won by 30 runs (Nagpur; November 2019)

Last five meetings: IND won - 4; BAN won - 1

IND highest score vs BAN: 180/5 (20) - (Nottingham; June 2009)

IND lowest score vs BAN: 122/2 (13.5) - (Mirpur; March 2016)

BAN highest score vs IND: 166/8 (20) - (Colombo; March 2018)

BAN lowest score vs IND: 120/5 (15) - (Mirpur; March 2016)

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 3
India won: 3
Bangladesh won: 0
RESULTS
India won by one run - (Bengaluru; March 2016)
India won by eight wickets - (Mirpur; March 2014)
India won by 25 runs - (Nottingham; June 2009)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS BAN T20IS

INDIA

BatterMatches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Rohit Sharma 1145241.09144.4089
Shikhar Dhawan1027727.70116.3860
Virat Kohli412964.50113.1557*
Suresh Raina812821.33123.0747
Shreyas Iyer310854.00183.0562

BANGLADESH

BatterMatches Runs AverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Sabbir Rahman623647.20134.8577
Mushfiqur Rahim1122932.71119.8972*
Mahmudullah1118523.12125.8533*
Mohammad Naim314347.66133.6481
Soumya Sarkar913114.55111.9639

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS BAN T20IS

INDIA

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverage Best
Yuzvendra Chahal696.3717.003/18
Deepak Chahar385.417.006/7
Ravichandran Ashwin464.8012.002/15
Ashish Nehra357.7217.003/23
Jaydev Unadkat258.8714.203/38

BANGLADESH

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best
Al-Amin Hossain788.3127.873/37
Rubel Hossain478.6119.282/24
Aminul Islam348.0020.002/22
Mustafizur Rahman848.6264.002/34
Shafiul Islam349.1022.752/32

