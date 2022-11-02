India and Bangladesh will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue clearly hold the edge over the Tigers, having won 10 out of the 11 T20Is played between them. In T20 World Cups, India has trumped Bangladesh three out of three times.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS

Matches played: 11

India won: 10

Bangladesh won: 1

Last result: India won by 30 runs (Nagpur; November 2019)

Last five meetings: IND won - 4; BAN won - 1

IND highest score vs BAN: 180/5 (20) - (Nottingham; June 2009)

IND lowest score vs BAN: 122/2 (13.5) - (Mirpur; March 2016)

BAN highest score vs IND: 166/8 (20) - (Colombo; March 2018)

BAN lowest score vs IND: 120/5 (15) - (Mirpur; March 2016)

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 3 India won: 3 Bangladesh won: 0 RESULTS India won by one run - (Bengaluru; March 2016) India won by eight wickets - (Mirpur; March 2014) India won by 25 runs - (Nottingham; June 2009)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS BAN T20IS

INDIA

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Rohit Sharma 11 452 41.09 144.40 89 Shikhar Dhawan 10 277 27.70 116.38 60 Virat Kohli 4 129 64.50 113.15 57* Suresh Raina 8 128 21.33 123.07 47 Shreyas Iyer 3 108 54.00 183.05 62

BANGLADESH

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Sabbir Rahman 6 236 47.20 134.85 77 Mushfiqur Rahim 11 229 32.71 119.89 72* Mahmudullah 11 185 23.12 125.85 33* Mohammad Naim 3 143 47.66 133.64 81 Soumya Sarkar 9 131 14.55 111.96 39

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS BAN T20IS

INDIA

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Yuzvendra Chahal 6 9 6.37 17.00 3/18 Deepak Chahar 3 8 5.41 7.00 6/7 Ravichandran Ashwin 4 6 4.80 12.00 2/15 Ashish Nehra 3 5 7.72 17.00 3/23 Jaydev Unadkat 2 5 8.87 14.20 3/38

BANGLADESH