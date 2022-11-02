India and Bangladesh will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.
The Men in Blue clearly hold the edge over the Tigers, having won 10 out of the 11 T20Is played between them. In T20 World Cups, India has trumped Bangladesh three out of three times.
INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 11
India won: 10
Bangladesh won: 1
Last result: India won by 30 runs (Nagpur; November 2019)
Last five meetings: IND won - 4; BAN won - 1
IND highest score vs BAN: 180/5 (20) - (Nottingham; June 2009)
IND lowest score vs BAN: 122/2 (13.5) - (Mirpur; March 2016)
BAN highest score vs IND: 166/8 (20) - (Colombo; March 2018)
BAN lowest score vs IND: 120/5 (15) - (Mirpur; March 2016)
MOST RUNS IN IND VS BAN T20IS
INDIA
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Rohit Sharma
|11
|452
|41.09
|144.40
|89
|Shikhar Dhawan
|10
|277
|27.70
|116.38
|60
|Virat Kohli
|4
|129
|64.50
|113.15
|57*
|Suresh Raina
|8
|128
|21.33
|123.07
|47
|Shreyas Iyer
|3
|108
|54.00
|183.05
|62
BANGLADESH
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Sabbir Rahman
|6
|236
|47.20
|134.85
|77
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|11
|229
|32.71
|119.89
|72*
|Mahmudullah
|11
|185
|23.12
|125.85
|33*
|Mohammad Naim
|3
|143
|47.66
|133.64
|81
|Soumya Sarkar
|9
|131
|14.55
|111.96
|39
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS BAN T20IS
INDIA
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|6
|9
|6.37
|17.00
|3/18
|Deepak Chahar
|3
|8
|5.41
|7.00
|6/7
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|4
|6
|4.80
|12.00
|2/15
|Ashish Nehra
|3
|5
|7.72
|17.00
|3/23
|Jaydev Unadkat
|2
|5
|8.87
|14.20
|3/38
BANGLADESH
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Al-Amin Hossain
|7
|8
|8.31
|27.87
|3/37
|Rubel Hossain
|4
|7
|8.61
|19.28
|2/24
|Aminul Islam
|3
|4
|8.00
|20.00
|2/22
|Mustafizur Rahman
|8
|4
|8.62
|64.00
|2/34
|Shafiul Islam
|3
|4
|9.10
|22.75
|2/32