News

IND PAK Live, T20 World Cup 2022: Trending social media updates; Twitter set for blockbuster clash in Melbourne

IND PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow all the live pictures and social media buzz of the India vs Pakistan Super 12 match being played in Melbourne on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 23 October, 2022 09:21 IST
Last Updated: 23 October, 2022 09:21 IST
Who will come out on top at MCG - Rohit’s India, Babar’s Pakistan or the Melbourne rains?

Who will come out on top at MCG - Rohit’s India, Babar’s Pakistan or the Melbourne rains? | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

IND PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow all the live pictures and social media buzz of the India vs Pakistan Super 12 match being played in Melbourne on Sunday.

If you’re in Melbourne today for the India vs Pakistan game, have you spotted this cool mural in Higson Lane?

Cheering on India from home is spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who after a good show in the South Africa ODI series, said he was not disappointed on missing the bus for the T20 World Cup 2022. You can watch his full press conference where Kuldeep speaks about becoming a realist, working on his performances post injury and missing out on ‘KulCha’ in Australia.

We don’t see the likeness but now we can’t unsee just how similar these two look!

MATCH-UPS THAT MATTER

Ayan Acharya, Lalith Kalidas and Dhruva Prasad preview the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game and explore the match-ups coming into play in this high-profile Super 12 clash.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Vikram Rathour: Unfair to say India not setting good targets

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us