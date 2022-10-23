IND PAK Live, T20 World Cup 2022: Trending social media updates; Twitter set for blockbuster clash in Melbourne

If you’re in Melbourne today for the India vs Pakistan game, have you spotted this cool mural in Higson Lane?

Cheering on India from home is spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who after a good show in the South Africa ODI series, said he was not disappointed on missing the bus for the T20 World Cup 2022. You can watch his full press conference where Kuldeep speaks about becoming a realist, working on his performances post injury and missing out on ‘KulCha’ in Australia.

Wishing Team India all the luck for the T20 World Cup. Let's go. 🇮🇳💙 @BCCIpic.twitter.com/F2q8hpkNUA — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 23, 2022

We don’t see the likeness but now we can’t unsee just how similar these two look!

MATCH-UPS THAT MATTER

Ayan Acharya, Lalith Kalidas and Dhruva Prasad preview the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game and explore the match-ups coming into play in this high-profile Super 12 clash.