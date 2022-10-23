IND vs PAK Prediction, T20 World Cup: Pakistan predicted XI, Dream11 fantasy picks, form guide, squads

News

23 October, 2022 10:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan will face India in a T20 World Cup match in Melbourne on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan and India will face off in a T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

While Pakistan will hope for a repeat of the 10-wicket beating it gave India the last time the two teams clashed at the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue will be eager to exact revenge.

Pakistan - Team Composition

Pakistan’s batting will revolve around openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam - ranked first and third in T20Is, respectively, but the middle-order will also need to step up and lend support. With Fakhar Zaman ruled out of the match, Shan Masood will be expected to fire at number three, with all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz anchoring the middle-order. Big-hitters Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali and Haider Ali can end the innings with a flourish and could complete the top eight. The pace trio will be spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi, who returns from injury, and will also comprise Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

PAKISTAN PREDICTED XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Form Guide: W W L W W (Last five completed T20Is)

PAKISTAN SQUAD
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.
IND VS PAK DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeeper:Mohammad Rizwan (c)
Batters:Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Babar Azam, KL Rahul
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Team Composition: IND 5:6 PAK Credits Left: 5.5
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND VS PAK T20 WORLD CUP LIVE?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 23. The match will also be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

