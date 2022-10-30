News

IND vs SA Toss Today Time, T20 World Cup 2022: Will coin flip favour Rohit’s India or Bavuma’s South Africa in Perth?

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Will the coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Temba Bavuma during the India vs South Africa Super 12 clash in Perth?

30 October, 2022 13:35 IST
South Africa has won the toss on four of its five previous T20 World Cup meetings against India. 

South Africa has won the toss on four of its five previous T20 World Cup meetings against India.

India faces South Africa in its third T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth on Sunday.

India and South Africa have locked horn on five occasions in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have won four times while South Africa has won once.

Here is a look at how the toss has favoured either side in their previous meetings:

PREVIOUS TOSS RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUPS

Durban, 2007: India won by five runs. India won the toss and elected to bat.

Trent Bridge, 2009: South Africa won by 12 runs. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.

Gros Islet, 2010: India won by 14 runs. South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

Colombo, 2012: India won by 1 run. South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

Mirpur, 2014: India won by four wickets. South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

