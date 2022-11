India vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup: Playing XI, squads, fantasy captaincy picks for IND vs BAN match today

India faces Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Super 12 clash at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

India holds the edge over its neighbour with 10 wins in 11 T20I meetings so far. India has never lost to Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, winning all three of their previous encounters.

India Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

SQUADS

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal