India vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head record, T20 World Cup: IND vs ZIM T20I bowling and batting stats

India and Zimbabwe will face off in the last T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The Men in Blue hold the edge over Zimbabwe, having won 5 out of the 7 T20Is played between them.

This will be the first meeting between the sides in a T20 World Cup match.

Also Read India qualifies for T20 World Cup semifinals after Netherlands beats South Africa; qualification scenarios for PAK vs BAN

INDIA VS ZIMBABWE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS

Matches played: 7

India won: 5

Zimbabwe won: 2

Last result: India won by 3 runs (Harare; June 2016)

Last five meetings: IND won - 3; ZIM won - 2

Highest score (IND) vs ZIM: 178/5 (20) - (Harare; July 2015)

Lowest score (IND) vs ZIM: 135/9 (20) - (Harare; June 2016)

Highest score (ZIM) vs IND: 170/6 (20) - (Harare; July 2015)

Lowest score (ZIM) vs IND: 99/9 (20) - (Harare; July 2015)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS ZIM T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM) 7 172 24.57 104.24 67 Suresh Raina (IND) 2 100 100.00 163.93 72* Elton Chigumbura (ZIM) 6 100 20.00 126.58 54* Hamilton Masakadza (IND) 7 100 14.28 100.00 28 Murali Vijay (IND) 4 98 24.50 132.43 46

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS ZIM T20IS