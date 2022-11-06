News

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE streaming score update, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match today?

IND vs ZIM Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and predicted playing XI as India faces Zimbabwe in the Super 12 in Melbourne.

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 07:42 IST
India faces Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India faces Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India faces Zimbabwe in its last T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Melbourne on Sunday.

Live streaming info

When will Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 6, 2022, Sunday.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start? 

The Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST. 

What time does the toss between Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played? 

The India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Which TV channel will telecast Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

