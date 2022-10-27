Kohli slams 12th half-century in 21 innings in T20 World Cup, closes in on world record

Continuing his stellar form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 44-ball 62 against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

It was Kohli’s second consecutive fifty after his match-winning 53-ball 82 against Pakistan on Sunday guided India to victory. The former India captain has scored 989 runs in T20 World Cup history in just 21 innings (23 matches) and is close to becoming only the second batter to score 1000 runs in the tournament. Kohli is also just 28 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups, a list currently led by former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene.

The 33-year-old is also the top run-getter in all T20Is with 3856 runs in 111 matches, followed by current India captain Rohit Sharma, who has 3794 runs in 144 matches. Kohli holds the record for scoring the most number of fifties (12) in T20 World Cups and in T20Is overall (36).

MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY