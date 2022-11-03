Top 10 longest sixes of T20 World Cup 2022 - Iftikhar Ahmed hits biggest six of Super 12

The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia has seen some of the biggest hitters in the world flex their muscle and hammer huge sixes. Here are the top 10 longest sixes of the tournament so far.

1. Junaid Siddique (UAE) - 109m vs Sri Lanka

Siddique of the United Arab Emirates slammed a 109-metre six over deep midwicket in the 17th over of the innings off Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera at Kardinia Park in Geelong during their first-round match. Siddique fell for a 16-ball 18 as UAE was thrashed by Sri Lanka by 79 runs.

2. Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) - 106m vs South Africa

Ahmed smashed Lungi Ngidi of South Africa for a 106-metre six off a short ball in the 16th over of their Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

3. Odean Smith (WI) - 106m vs Ireland

West Indies all-rounder Smith hammered a monstrous 106-metre maximum over deep midwicket off Ireand right-arm pacer Mark Adair in the final over of the innings at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. However, West Indies lost the first-round match by nine wickets as Ireland chased down 147 runs in just 17.3 overs.

4. David Miller (SA) - 104m vs India

Miller hammered India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for a 104-metre six over long-off in the 14th over of the innings before following it up with another maximum off the last ball of the same over. Miller scored an unbeaten 46-ball 59 to guide South Africa to a five-wicket win over India in the Super 12 Group 2 match at Perth Stadium.

5. Rovman Powell (WI) - 104m vs Zimbabwe

Powell, vice-captain of West Indies, pulled Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani over deep midwicket for a 104-metre six in the final over of the innings and helped his team to 153 for seven with a 21-ball 28. Zimbabwe fell short by 31 runs as West Indies, which crashed out in the first round, registered its only win of the tournament at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

6. Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 102m vs Ireland

Australia all-rounder Marsh launched Ireland fast-bowler Fionn Hand for a 102-metre six over deep midwicket in the seventh over of the innings. Marsh scored a 22-ball 28, which included two fours and two sixes, as Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in a Super 12 Group 1 game.

7. Aaron Finch (AUS) - 102m vs New Zealand

Australia captain Finch charged down the wicket to New Zealand speedster Trent Boult and cracked a 102-metre six over deep midwicket off the third over of the innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, Finch only managed 13 runs off 11 balls as Australia lost to New Zealand by 89 runs in the Super 12 opener.

8. Michael Jones (SCO) - 98m vs Ireland

Scotland’s Jones smashed a 98-metre six over deep square-leg off Irish pacer Josh Little in the 11th over of the innings during their first-round match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Ireland, however, had the last laugh as it beat Scotland by six wickets with six balls to spare.

9. Marcus Stoinis (AUS) - 98m vs Sri Lanka

Stoinis rocked back and pulled Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for a 98-metre maximum over wide long-on during the 15th over of Australia’s run-chase. Stoinis smashed an 17-ball half-century, the fastest by an Australia in T20I cricket as the host won the Super 12 Group 1 game by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare at the Perth Stadium.

10. Lorcan Tucker (IRE) - 98m vs Australia

Tucker of Ireland swung his willow and sent the ball over long-on for a 98-metre six off Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood in the 16th over of his team’s chase. Tucker was unbeaten on 71 off 48 balls and was the only bright spot of Ireland with the bat as the host registered a thumping 42-run win at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in a Super 12 Group 1 game.