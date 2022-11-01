News

New Zealand vs England Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup: Playing XI, squads, fantasy team captaincy picks for ENG vs NZ match today

New Zealand vs England Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: A look at the fantasy predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of ENG vs NZ Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup T20 in Brisbane.

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 10:47 IST
01 November, 2022 10:47 IST
England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Afghanistan in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.AP/PTI(AP10_22_2022_000188A)

England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Afghanistan in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.AP/PTI(AP10_22_2022_000188A) | Photo Credit: Gary Day

New Zealand vs England Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: A look at the fantasy predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of ENG vs NZ Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup T20 in Brisbane.

New Zealand and England will meet in a Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The two sides have met just six times in the men’s T20 World Cup with both England and New Zealand winning three matches apiece.

Also Read
New Zealand vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: ENG faces NZ in must-win match at Gabba; Toss, Playing XI in focus, streaming info

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the England vs New Zealand match.

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, David Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SQUADS

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

England  Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway (c), Finn Allen
Batters: Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran (vc)
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mark Wood
Team Composition: ENG 5:6 NZ Credits Left: 9.0

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us