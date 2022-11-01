New Zealand and England will meet in a Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The two sides have met just six times in the men’s T20 World Cup with both England and New Zealand winning three matches apiece.

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the England vs New Zealand match.

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, David Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SQUADS

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt