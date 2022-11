PAK vs BAN Head-to-Head Record, T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs Bangladesh overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

In 17 T20Is played between the teams so far, Pakistan has lost just twice and is unbeaten against Bangladesh in T20 World Cups, having won all five contests so far.

PAK VS BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches played: 17 Pakistan won: 15 Bangladesh won: 2 Last result: Pakistan won by seven wickets (Christchurch; October 2022) Last five results: PAK won - 5; BAN won - 0 PAK highest score vs BAN: 203/5 (20) - (Karachi; April 2008) PAK lowest score vs BAN: 129/7 (20) - (Mirpur; March 2016) BAN highest score vs PAK: 175/6 (20) - (Pallekele; September 2012) BAN lowest score vs PAK: 85/9 (20) - (Mirpur; November 2011)

PAK VS BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS Matches played: 5 Pakistan won: 5 Bangladesh won: 0 Last result: Pakistan won by 55 runs (Eden Gardens; March 2016) Previous results Pakistan won by 50 runs (Mirpur; March 2014) Pakistan won by eight wickets (Pallekele; September 2012) Pakistan won by 21 runs (Gros Islet; May 2010) Pakistan won by four wickets (Cape Town; September 2007)

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS BAN T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Shakib Al Hasan 10 360 45.00 132.84 84 Mohammad Hafeez 10 277 34.62 112.14 67* Mohammad Rizwan 8 242 60.50 115.23 78* Tamim Iqbal 11 235 21.36 120.51 65 Shoaib Malik 12 208 29.71 130.00 58*

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS BAN T20IS